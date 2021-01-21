x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Jefferson

JPSO: Person dies after medical emergency at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

Sheriff Lopinto said the individual was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
Generic image for Jefferson Parish Developing News

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a person being detained on Thursday morning suffered a medical emergency and later died.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the unnamed person was being detained at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center when he had a medical emergency around 6:20 a.m.

Lopinto said the individual was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

“There is no immediate indication of a possible cause of death, but foul play is not suspected,” Lopinto said.

The sheriff said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the individual died.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020

 

 