JPSO: Person dies after medical emergency at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

Sheriff Lopinto said the individual was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a person being detained on Thursday morning suffered a medical emergency and later died.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the unnamed person was being detained at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center when he had a medical emergency around 6:20 a.m.

Lopinto said the individual was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

“There is no immediate indication of a possible cause of death, but foul play is not suspected,” Lopinto said.

The sheriff said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the individual died.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.