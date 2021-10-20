JPSO says video showing deputy slam woman on the ground by her hair was 'selectively edited'

The deputy and his use of force remain under investigation.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy seen on video grabbing a Black woman by her hair and slamming her head into the pavement.

Witnesses say the deputy slammed her head repeatedly and ripped some of the braids from her scalp, but police say the short video circulating online doesn’t tell the whole story.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, police were called out to the 500 block of Richard Avenue in River Ridge where they were told a large crowd of people were fighting.

By the time the deputy arrived, the party had ended, but people pointed out Shantel Arnold as one of the people involved, JPSO said.

Police say Arnold refused to talk to the deputy and walked away. The deputy then attempted to arrest her, but she pulled away. That’s when police say the deputy flipped her “by her hair into a prone position onto her chest” and put her in handcuffs.

The video released on social media lasts only 14 seconds, but shows a JPSO deputy grab a woman by her hair and use them to pull her head to the ground twice, hard enough that her whole body bounces on the pavement.

Police said the 14 second video is “selectively edited” and that they are trying to find out who took the video so they can get the whole thing.

Police say witnesses told the deputy that Arnold was “intoxicated and was fighting with several individuals in the neighborhood,” but nobody involved in the fight wanted to press charges, so they released Arnold without an arrest.

According to JPSO, Arnold never filed a complaint with the Sheriff’s office, but deputies went to her house to investigate the deputy’s use of force. Police say she admitted to being intoxicated and resisting arrest. However, the deputy’s use of force is still under investigation.

Shantel Brown tells a different story.

According to the original report from ProPublica, Arnold and two unidentified witnesses told ProPublica that she was attacked by a group of three boys. The report says that attack was caught on video and shows Arnold trying to defend herself with a stick as the three boys attack her and a crowd of people watch.

According to the report, the deputy arrived after the fight as Arnold tried to get home. The unidentified deputy allegedly demanded she stop and talk to him, but she refused and kept walking.

Witnesses told ProPublica that the deputy jumped out of his vehicle and threw her to the ground. That’s when they say the 14 second video starts.

Arnold was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for her wounds, which she says were caused by the JPSO deputy.