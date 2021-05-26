JPSO: Shots heard at Bridge City apartments, one man dead

Third District Deputies said they received two calls of gunshots heard in the parking lot of the Audubon Village Apartments at around 5:20 p.m.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a homicide in Bridge City Wednesday.

According to deputies, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Utah Beach.

Third District Deputies said they received two calls of gunshots heard in the parking lot of the Audubon Village Apartments at around 5:20 p.m.

When they arrived they found the victim described as a black male, on the ground and unresponsive, according to JPSO.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have a motive or suspect at the time and the man's identity will not be released until after his family is notified.