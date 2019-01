HARVEY, La. — A JPSO SWAT team has a suspect burglar surrounded inside a Harvey home.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the homeowner saw a burglar break into their home Tuesday morning through a security camera and notified police.

The burglar has locked themselves inside the home and is now surrounded by police. No one else is inside.

