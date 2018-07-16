Three men were injured in a shooting in Marrero Sunday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. near Julie and Rodney streets.

The sheriff’s office says the victims' ages are 25, 26, and 28 and they all received injuries that are not life-threatening. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and the other two were taken by private conveyance.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

