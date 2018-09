Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Officials said 18-year-old Warrenesha Wesley was last seen in the 9300 block of East Claiborne Drive in Westwego on August 31.

Wesley is described as 4'1" tall, approximately 98 pounds with a slim build, deputies said. She is believed to be in the metro area.

Anyone with information about Wesley is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

