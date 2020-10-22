'Just as potent & dangerous as Fentanyl' | 'Purple Heroin' or Brorphine kills first La. victim

Commonly packaged as purple, gray, or white crystals or powder, "Purple Heroin" has can cause widespread harm, making officials concerned about public health impacts

NEW ORLEANS — Marking the first death caused by "Purple Heroin" in Louisiana, officials said the drug, also known as Brorphine, killed its first La. victim in Jefferson Parish.

A press release from the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said the synthetic opioid is just as potent and dangerous as Fentanyl, making it 100 times more potent than morphine.

Commonly packaged as purple, gray, or white crystals or powder, "Purple Heroin" has can cause widespread harm, making officials concerned about its impact on public health.

Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish Coroner, signed the release.

"There have been approximately 30 deaths linked to Brorphine in the U.S., and this is the first one reported in Louisiana," Cvitanovich said. "The public should be on full alert due to the extreme danger of this drug."

Michigan Poison Center issues warning about 'purple heroin'#preventpoison #purpleheroin #poisonhelp

Questions or concerns about drugs? Call your local poison center in Texas at 1-800-222-1222.https://t.co/SwjBxfKthr pic.twitter.com/AzQ7e82vj0 — TexasPoisonControl (@TXPoisonControl) October 15, 2020

The new drug consists of a synthetic opioid and acetaminophen, a commonly used treatment for fevers and pain, the Associated Press reported.

Brorphine is a strong synthetic opioid, but it is not a duplicate of fentanyl, Michigan Poison Center's director, Varun Vohra, told the Associated press. It is not authorized for any medical uses nor easily discernable in normal hospital blood tests.

A new drug dubbed “purple heroin” has been linked to overdoses in the Upper Peninsula and the death of one person in southwestern Michigan, public health officials warned.https://t.co/ayGhW1ukE8 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 18, 2020

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play