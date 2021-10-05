JPSO settles lawsuits over choking death of Keeven Robinson

The terms of the settlements were not disclosed.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than three years after Keeven Robinson’s death, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has reached a settlement with his family.

Robinson was choked to death while struggling with four undercover JPSO narcotics agents back in 2018.

Court records show that settlements led to the dismissal of lawsuits filed by Robinson’s widow, Wachelle Boutte, and his mother, Kiwanda Robinson. The terms of the settlements were not given.

Robinson died on May 10, 2018, after he was cornered by unmarked police cars at a Shell gas station off of Jefferson Highway. He sped away, but crashed his car. There was a brief chase that ended in a backyard in Old Jefferson. He was dead minutes later.

Robinson’s death was ruled a homicide by the Jefferson Parish Coroner, who said he died from compressional asphyxia after suffering "significant traumatic injuries to the neck.”

District Attorney Paul Connick’s office investigated Robinson’s death, but ultimately decided not to charge the detectives involved.

“The State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the actions of any of the agents rose to the level of criminal conduct,” Connick wrote.

