KENNER -- The lineup for this year's Freedom Fest at the Lake concert will feature Kellie Pickler, Diamond Rio, Danielle Bradbery and Mason Ramsey, also known as the "Yodel Boy."

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 and end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Kenner's own Jenna Hunts will start the show with the national anthem, then be followed by Mason Ramsey at 4:10 p.m.

Ramsey's rise to fame began when a video of him yodeling in the middle of a Wal-Mart went viral. Since then he's performed on national television and at the Coachella music festival.

Danielle Bradberry will take the stage at 5 p.m. Bradberry won season four of "The Voice" and her new album, "I Don't Believe We've Met" includes chart-topping hit "Sway."

Diamond Rio will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. They're an Country and Christian music band that earned four "Group of the Year" awards from the Country Music Association. Thirty-three of the band's singles have charted.

Kellie Pickler will headline the show. After gaining fame on "American Idol," Kellie Pickler has had several hits and starred in the CMT show "I Love Kellie Picker." She's also completed several USO Tours and won the Mirror Ball trophy on "Dancing with the Stars."

The Freedom Fest at the Lake concert will take place on Sept. 2 at the foot of Williams Boulevard by the lake. It is free to attend.

© 2018 WWL