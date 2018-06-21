The Kenner City Council will vote on a resolution Thursday to support the Jefferson Parish School System’s policy of banning Parish President Mike Yenni from school buildings or events.

Yenni has indicated that he wanted the ban overturned, but several school board members have said they would not vote to overturn it.

Yenni was originally banned in 2016 after an Eyewitness News / David Hammer investigation revealed he was being investigated for sending inappropriate texts to an underage boy.

The Kenner council is expected to vote in support of the school board.

Kenner councilmember Mike Sigur told the New Orleans Advocate that he would likely support the resolution. The resolution would only offer support to the school system and has no binding effect.

