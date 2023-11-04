Police arrest 2 for 'heinous drive-by assassination' of Kenner maintenance man

Chief Conley said cameras showed the two men in a car driving past where Lawrence Herr was working several times before the shooting.

KENNER, La. — Police arrested two men in what the Kenner Police Chief is calling a "heinous drive-by assassination."

According to Kenner Police, 23-year-old Tahj Matthews and 25-year-old Maurice Holmes were both arrested on Tuesday, April 11, for the murder of Lawrence Herr.

Herr, 66, was shot and killed while installing a mailbox outside a home on Georgetown Drive in Kenner.

According to police, detectives identified the vehicle used in the shooting within three hours of the Herr's murder and made the two arrests shortly after.

"This was a textbook crime apprehension," Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. "I am proud of the work of our detectives and police who pieced together the evidence and followed its trail to take dangerous criminals off our streets."

According to Conley, license plate reader cameras tracked the suspects' car driving by Herr multiple times before the shooting. Police say detectives were also able to get a confession from one of the suspects.

"Let this serve as a message to anyone who considers terrorizing this city or its people that the Kenner PD will be relentless until we bring a criminal to justice," Conley said. "This was a heinous drive-by assassination of a kind, caring man who was helping other. We were determined to end the rage of these criminals before they could target anyone else."