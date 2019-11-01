KENNER, La. — Firefighters say a woman smoking in a bedroom caused a fire in Kenner early Friday morning.

According to the Kenner Fire Department, the fire started around 4 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Third Street. Firefighters say a woman caused a small fire while smoking in a bedroom. When she went to look for her pet, she returned and found that the flames had engulfed the bedroom.

The fire caused significant damage to the building, including part of the roof to collapse. The fire department said the woman and her pet escaped from the home safely.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.