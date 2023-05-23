Boy badly injured, family homeless after ice cream truck smashes into Kenner home

The crash left a large hole in the family’s living area and left the young man in the ICU with a fractured skull and broken bones, according to a GoFundMe page.

KENNER, La. — A Kenner 12-year-old was badly injured and his family’s home destroyed Saturday when an ice cream truck traveled across the road and plowed into an apartment building.

Pictures show the crash left a large hole in the family’s living area and much of the contents destroyed and left the young man in the ICU with a fractured skull and broken bones, according to a GoFundMe page. The post says the family is currently homeless.

Police said that no charges have been filed against the driver of the ice cream truck at this point, but the investigation continues.

According to their reports, the truck was traveling south on Dartmouth Place at a high rate of speed, ran through a red light and through an apartment complex parking lot and into the apartment.