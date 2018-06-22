According to the Kenner Police Department, the crime happened in the 300 block of Furman Drive in Kenner on June 16. A 40-year-old man said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man he knew as “James.” The man said “James” approached him, pulled a handgun and demanded money.

During the investigation, police say 48-year-old James Perkins was identified as a suspect. Investigators say Perkins was identified in a photo lineup and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Thursday, Kenner Police and U.S. Marshals interviewed Perkins who said he confronted the victim on June 16 about some CDs but denied committing the robbery.

Perkins was booked with on charges of armed robbery. He remains in custody with no bond set at this time.

Police say Perkins has an extensive criminal history with prior arrests for attempted home invasion, simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, drug possession and prior traffic violations.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Kenner Police detective Aaron Savoie or Officers Chad Stroyewski and Barett Pearse at 504-712-2301.

