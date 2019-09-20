KENNER, La. — If you live in Kenner and had a weirdly high water bill recently, you're not alone.

Ben Zahn, the city's mayor, shared a statement on social media to residents Friday saying he has heard their complaints about high water bills and that his office was looking into the issue.

"My office is working closely with Jefferson Parish Councilmen Dominick Impastato and Mark Spearks and the Jefferson Parish administration to address the recent billing irregularities," Zahn wrote.

Zahn said the water bills were issued by the parish, not the city of Kenner. He said parish officials told him that the water-billing problems could be related to estimated readings of water meters being used in place of actual readings.

It was unclear from the letter how many residents have been issued higher-than-normal bills.

Zahn's office encouraged anybody in Kenner affected by the billing issue to contact his office for help contacting the correct people in Jefferson Parish who can address the problem.

Nearby, in New Orleans, the Sewerage and Water Board recently announced they would be changing how they estimate water bills when meters can't be read in an attempt to prevent artificially high bills.

---

