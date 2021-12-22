Kenner police to pull over random cars for $100 bill giveaway: KPD

The money is meant to help out people for the holidays, a statement from the Kenner Police Department said.

KENNER, La. — If you get pulled over in Kenner Wednesday then you may be getting something besides a traffic ticket, and it's all in the holiday spirit.

Drivers who get pulled over for a traffic stop in Kenner Wednesday may get their share of $2,500.

Among the many traffic stops that might happen in Kenner on Wednesday, 25 drivers will get lucky: They'll receive a $100 bill.

Cross Roads Center, a longtime Kenner business, is donating the money.