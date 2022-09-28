Kenner PD: Pedestrian killed in crash

Police say the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is currently on the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Kenner Police Captain told Eyewitness News that the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene and that at this time it appears it was not the drivers fault.

Several lanes are closed and two other minor crashes have happened at the same intersection.