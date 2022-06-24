Kenner Police shoot person after chase

The JPSO said police attempted to make a stop on the vehicle and it took off, leading to a chase.

KENNER, La. — A Kenner Police officer shot someone following a chase Thursday night. That person is being treated at a local hospital after being hit in the leg.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Susan Park area and the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase. The sheriff’s office did not give a reason as to why police attempted to stop the vehicle.

When the vehicle got to the 600 block of South Cumberland, the sheriff’s office says the driver and a passenger got out and ran and officers gave chase. At some point, one of the people pulled out a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the officers fired and struck the person in the leg. That person was taken into custody and the other was captured nearby.