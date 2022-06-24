Kenner Police shoot person after chase

KENNER, La. — A Kenner Police officer shot someone following a chase Thursday night. That person is being treated at a local hospital after being hit in the leg.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Susan Park area and the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase. The sheriff’s office did not give a reason as to why police attempted to stop the vehicle.
When the vehicle got to the 600 block of South Cumberland, the sheriff’s office says the driver and a passenger got out and ran and officers gave chase. At some point, one of the people pulled out a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the officers fired and struck the person in the leg. That person was taken into custody and the other was captured nearby.
The sheriff’s office said both would face counts including aggravated flight from an officer and assault on a peace officer in addition to some traffic-related offenses.