'Horrible mishap' – Teenage girl hit by car in Kenner

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Tuesday morning

KENNER, La. — Kenner police called it a “horrible mishap.”

Chief Keith Conely said a 16-year-old Bonnabel High School student was struck and critically injured by a car.

She was crossing Vintage Drive near Chateau Pontet Canet to get to her bus stop.

“The witness accounts and there is some video that has been reviewed by the investigators and it appears she stepped right off the curb into the lane of traffic,” Conley said.

The accident happened around 7:45 Tuesday morning in the eastbound lane of Vintage.

Police say witness interviews indicate the girl may have been looking down as she crossed the street.

According to Conley, the driver of the car that hit her is cooperating and immediately stopped to help the teenager.

“Also, I have to give credit to an off-duty firefighter who was there within ten seconds, who witnessed the accident and saw the aftermath of the accident and came over and rendered aid,” Conley added.

Chateau Estates neighbor Ted Berggren said his wife called him to check out why she was stuck in traffic near their home.

“When I came out and saw what was going on, just around the same time she passed and saw the child in the street,” Berggren said. “It’s a crushing blow, a terrible feeling.”

Simon Saleh said the accident is a teachable moment for his children about safety as they cross busy streets.

“Safety comes first,” Saleh said. “We’re going to keep her in our prayers, and I hope she makes a full recovery for her parent's sake and her own sake. I wish everyone would just slow down.”

According to police, speed was not a factor in the accident. Investigators say the car that hit the girl was only going 21 in a 25 mile per hour zone at the time.

“I think the message from this is both drivers and pedestrians need to be aware of their surroundings and do better,” Conley said.

The accident occurred on Vintage, just a mile from where a 14-year-old boy was hit on a bike last month. He was on his way to Kenner Discovery Health and Sciences Academy.

The Jefferson Parish School System released this statement:

“We were informed by the Kenner Police Department that one of our students was the pedestrian involved in the accident reported this morning in Kenner. As we await an update on the student’s condition, our thoughts, prayers, and support are with the student’s family and the Bonnabel community during this difficult time. Members of the district’s crisis team have assembled at Bonnabel to provide support to students and staff.”

Kenner P.D. said this is an ongoing investigation.