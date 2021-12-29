Kenner Walmart to close until Friday for cleaning and sanitizing

The company did not confirm if any employees had tested positive for the virus.

KENNER, La. — Walmart will close its Kenner location at 2 p.m on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to clean and sanitize the building as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state.

The company’s corporate communications team said the store, located at 300 W. Esplanade Ave. will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday Dec. 31 to allow employees time to restock shelves.

Walmart said the closure is part of an “ongoing company-initiated program” to “assist health officials working against the pandemic.” The company did not confirm if any employees had tested positive for the virus.

“When the store reopens on Friday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” the company said.