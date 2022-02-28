Krewe of Argus 2022 parade route and start time

Argus was founded in 1972 and rolls on the traditional Metairie, Veterans Blvd - heavy route.



According to its web site: Argus was named after the God of Greek Mythology, Argus, the all-seeing with one hundred eyes. Argus observed Zeus cheating on his wife, The Goddess Hera. Zeus ordered Hermes to cut the head off of Argus. Hera, seeing this, took the hundred eyes off of Argus and put them on the tail of her peacock, where they remain today. That is why the peacock is the logo of the Krewe of Argus.