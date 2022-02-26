Krewe of Athena 2022 parade route and start time

According to its web site: The Krewe of Athena Carnival Club, Inc. is an all-female Mardi Gras club in the Greater New Orleans area. Spearheaded by a group of Mardi Gras veterans, Krewe of Athena was born out of the desire to create a Mardi Gras organization open to professional women from diverse backgrounds. The Krewe of Athena Carnival Club, Inc. exists to promote a sense of community through sisterhood, service, fellowship, and fun.