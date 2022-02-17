Krewe of Atlas 2022: Parade route, start time

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Atlas returns for 2022!
The Metairie parade starts on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m.
The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street then turns right on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back on to Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.
