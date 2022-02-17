x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Krewe of Centurions 2022: Parade route, start time

The Metairie parade is set to roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Credit: WWLTV

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Centurions returns for 2022!

The Metairie parade is set to roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street then turns right on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back on to Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.

Credit: WWL-TV

The Krewe of Centurions was established in 1979 by businessmen from the Harahan-River Ridge area, eventually moving to the Metairie parade route.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

JPSO deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run crash