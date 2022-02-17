Krewe of Centurions 2022: Parade route, start time

The Metairie parade is set to roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Centurions returns for 2022!

The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street then turns right on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back on to Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.

The Krewe of Centurions was established in 1979 by businessmen from the Harahan-River Ridge area, eventually moving to the Metairie parade route.