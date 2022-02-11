Krewe of Excalibur 2022: Parade route and start time

The Krewe of Excalibur is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Excalibur returns to Metairie for 2022!

The parade will roll down the traditional Metairie parade route, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street then turns right on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back on to Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.

The Krewe of Excalibur is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Known of their elaborate, over-the-top court cosutmes, Excalibur takes Mardi Gras to the medieval, celebrating the traditions of King Arthur, Queen Guinevere and the Knights of the Round Table.