Krewe of Mad Hatters 2022: Parade route, start time

The Metairie parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m.

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Mad Hatters returns for 2022!

The Metairie parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m.

The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street then turns right on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back on to Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.

Mad Hatters adds to the Family Gras celebratoin with an Alice in Wonderland theme. Live bands will play on some floats, featuring dazzling costumes and special lighting.