Jefferson

Krewe of Mad Hatters 2022: Parade route, start time

The Metairie parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m.
Credit: WWLTV

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Mad Hatters returns for 2022!

The Metairie parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m.

The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street then turns right on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back on to Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.

Credit: WWLTV

Mad Hatters adds to the Family Gras celebratoin with an Alice in Wonderland theme. Live bands will play on some floats, featuring dazzling costumes and special lighting.

