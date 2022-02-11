Krewe of Symphony 2022: Parade route, start time

The Krewe of Symphony was re-established in 2020 as an all-male social and pleasure club.

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Symphony returns for 2022!

The Jefferson Parish parade will follow Excalibur down the traditional Metairie parade route starting at 7 p.m.

The parade starts on Bonnabel Boulevard at Feronia Street then turns right on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The parade then turns right on Severn and makes a U-turn at 12th Street before turning back on to Veterans. The parade then continues down Veterans and ends at Clearview Parkway.

