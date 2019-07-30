KENNER, La. — A prominent local politician announced Monday she will not seek re-election this fall for her seat in the Louisiana State House of Representatives.

Julie Stokes, a conservative from Kenner who has served as a state representative for Louisiana's 97th District since 2013, made the announcement Monday, saying she wanted more time with her family and would not be seeking re-election.

"I realized that I have not stopped to smell the flowers for at least seven years, and I do not want to miss any of the few years remaining with my children before they leave for college," Stoke said. "Time is the one resource that we cannot get back, we cannot create more of – and we are certainly not promised tomorrow. That is why I will not seek re-election in the fall."

Stokes, an accountant by trade, won her seat in 2013, suceeding Tony Ligi, according to NOLA.com.

She had intended to run for state treasurer in the 2017 election, but was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was deemed cancer-free after treatment months later.

"Although I will no longer represent our community in an elected capacity, my passion for making an impact will continue to flourish as I pursue a number of very exciting opportunities. I look forward to regaining my strength and spending as much time as I can in the roles that cannot be delegated – that of mother, daughter, wife, and friend," Stokes said.

In 2018, she was the first to announce her campaign in the special election for Secretary of State after Republican Tom Schedler resigned after one of his employees accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit -- a race that ultimately proved unsuccessful for Stokes.

Last month, The Senate and House unanimously passed her bill to rename the Louisiana Supreme Court building in the French Quarter after Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero Jr., who died last year.

"I will forever be grateful for the trust that my constituents and supporters around the state have placed in me for the past seven years. I have faith that my constituents will find an outstanding leader to represent District 79. Thank you for allowing me to serve you," Stokes said.

