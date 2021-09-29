Charter fishing business in Lafitte had 15 rental cabins before Ida - all but 2 are gone

Jean Lafitte Harbor reopened this week.

LAFITTE, La. — Down in lower Lafitte, there are signs of activity of people trying to get back to normal after Hurricane Ida.

Jean Lafitte Harbor, a family-run business reopened this week for the first time since the storm. Captain Shaw Couevas and others are still working to get rid of the mud that's stuck in their harbor.

Shaw is a charter operator at Jean Lafitte Harbor.



"I think we're still reeling from it," Couevas said.

The business is making progress day by day. Shaw said the damage from Ida is unimaginable.

"I don't think any of us has grasped how bad it is yet you know, it's almost like losing a family member you know. It takes a while for all of us to take it in and understand the damage," Couevas said.

Before Ida, they had 15 rental cabins available for people to rent but only two were left standing after Ida.

In addition to the cabin damage, a lot of boats were stuck in the mud. Shaw is grateful for the help he has received but like many others, more help is needed.

"Some days it's fun, some days it's great, and some days you just want to call it quits," said Couevas.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is working with FEMA to help those in harder-hit areas like Grand Isle and Lafitte, specifically to provide housing to give people a chance to rebuild.