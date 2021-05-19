Lakeside Mall opens COVID-19 vaccine site with Ochsner

The site will operate during mall hours.

METAIRIE, La. — A new vaccination site is making it extremely convenient for people to get a COVID-19 shot. Ochsner and Lakeside Mall have partnered to help administer shots to anyone interested.

"Well it was my birthday, I had the day off, so I thought I'd do my part and get vaccinated," Scott Brownfield said.

It may not be your typical place to get a COVID-19 shot, but it certainly is drawing in a crowd of all ages.

"We want to meet people where they're at so there's no excuse not to get vaccinated," said Kiana Terrell, the Clinic Operations Manager for Ochsner.

"I think people think it's a long, complicated process to get it done," Brownfield said. "And when you can walk into a mall and 10 minutes later it's over, it's super convenient, no one should have any apprehensions about getting it done."

On Monday, Ochsner opened a new vaccination site near Pottery Barn at Lakeside Mall. Since then, more than 200 people have walked in to do their part. Like 14-year-old Amanie Brown.

"Doing good, really good," he said when asked how he felt after getting vaccinated. "I have that peace of mind that I'm more protected for COVID than I used to be."

He was worried at first, but knew its importance and wanted to get the shot.

"You just have to trust you'll be fine," he said. "You see your family get vaccinated, see others get vaccinated, so come get vaccinated and put an end to COVID-19."

"I believe convenience is important because this past year has burdened individuals psychologically, mentally, and it's been an economic stressor," said Shantel Hebert-Magee, the Regional Medical Director for the Louisiana Department of Health.

Hebert-Magee says the easier they can make it for people, the more likely they'll roll up their sleeves.

"So if it's a grocery store, a laundromat, if it's the mall we want to be present in order for them to get vaccinated without having any perceivable barriers," she said.

So far, so good, making this spot a good one in the fight against COVID-19.

"So we didn't have an appointment so we walked in, it was really quick, and the shot was painless," Brownfield said. "You have this anticipation, it looks like a large needle, but the nurse did a great job I didn't feel anything at all."

The site is open Monday through Sunday and operates under mall hours.