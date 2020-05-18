METAIRIE, La. — Lakeside Shopping Center will reopen its main mall Tuesday under guidance from the state and State Fire Marshal.

Shopping center officials stressed that not all stores will open immediately as some need more time to re-stock and to train workers on new protocols.

RELATED: JC Penney to close more than 240 stores as part of bankruptcy plan

RELATED: Cafe Du Monde's French Quarter location reopening pushed back slightly

RELATED: 4 New Orleans restaurants, 4 different plans for reopening

Here is the list of stores where information is available about opening and what it plans to do.

Mall hours during Phase One will be reduced to Monday through Saturday 11 am-7 pm and Sunday Noon-6 pm.

Stores

- Altar’d State

- A Beautiful Soul

- AT&T

- Armani Exchange

- Attic Salt (Opens 5/22/20)

- Big Easy Shades (Kiosk)

- Blink

- Blu Spero

- Bra Genie

- Champs (Opens 5/20/20

- Dick’s Sporting Goods

- Dillard’s

- Earthsavers

- Edward Jones (By Appointment Only)

- Footlocker

- Forever 21(Opens 5/22/20)

- Free People

- I’land Pedi Spa

- Jean Therapy

- Jewelry Treasures (Kiosk - Opens 5/20/20)

- Journey’s (Opens 5/22/20)

- Kendra Scott

- Kids Footlocker

- Lakeside Concierge

- Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

- Lego (Opens 5/23/20)

- Louisiana Dental Center

- Macy’s

- Mimi’s Kids Boutique

- PacSun (Opens 5/22/20)

- Pandora

- Paris Parker Aveda

- Pottery Barn

- Pottery Barn Kids

- Restoration Hardware

- The Engraving Company

- Whitney Bank

- Williams Sonoma (By Appointment Only)

- Zales (Opens 5/23/20)

- Zara (Opens 5/27/20).

Restaurants

At this time, the following restaurants plan to open for counter service, curbside pickup, online ordering or indoor dining:

Counter Service, Curbside Delivery, Online Ordering:

- Auntie Anne’s

- Cheesecake Factory

- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Great American Cookie Company (Taking cake orders 5/19/20 Opening 5/20/20)

- P.F. Chang’s

- Pokeworks

- Red Lobster

- Chickfil-a

- Smashburger

- Smoothie King

- Puccino’s

- Starbucks (Causeway & 17TH Street Location)

Indoor Dining:

- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Pokeworks