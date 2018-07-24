WAGGAMAN, La. -- Tuesday, it was business as usual at the Jefferson Parish landfill in Waggaman.

Neighbors across the river in Harahan and River Ridge have been complaining about a noxious odor coming from the facility in recent months.

Monday, the parish blamed the landfill's private operator in part for the odor and is now holding the company in breach of contract.

"For failing to maintain a uniform, immediate daily cover to prevent odors and failing to fully implement the leachate control and monitoring plan that would contain and prevent these odors," JP President Mike Yenni said.

The landfill operator, IESI Louisiana, now called Louisiana Regional Landfill Company, disputed the claim in an email.

The company statement in part said "LRLC has at all times operated the Landfill in accordance with the provisions of the Landfill Operating Agreement and under the direction and supervision of Jefferson Parish...Jefferson Parish operates and maintains the landfill gas collection system at the landfill, not LRLC."

The company also claims it offered to take over that function and repair the system for the next 90 days at no extra cost to the parish.

But, according to the contractor, the parish never responded to their offer.

The contractor added, "LRLC, at its own expense, has hired a nationally known odor mitigation firm in order to assist the Parish in identifying all sources of local odors, including the two River Birch landfills immediately adjacent to the Jefferson Parish Landfill. A final report detailing those findings will be made public in the coming weeks."

Monday, JP President Mike Yenni accused his predecessor John Young of cutting a side deal, letting the landfill operator out of handling a portion of the liquid and gas containment systems.

Young told WWL-TV, Yenni's claim is ridiculous.

"It's wrong and irresponsible for them to try and point fingers at a prior administration when they've been on the job almost three years now," Young said.

Young added his administration requested the landfill contractor to do more, not less.

He presented as evidence, a December 2014 parish council resolution amending the landfill contract asking the contractor to fix and maintain broken pumps at the dump.

"There were some things done to actually get IESI to do additional things in terms of the leachate and things like that," Young said.

A Jefferson Parish spokesman said the Yenni administration stands by statements made about the landfill contractor and the former parish president at Monday's news conference.

