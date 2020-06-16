Large bee swarm spotted in Metairie - Here's why

"If you see it in the air, it's scary, but it's really nothing to be scared of."

METAIRIE, La. — It was an un-bee-lievable sight in Metairie this morning! A woman photographed a swarm of bees right off Veterans Blvd.

"I was like, what is that?" Holly Wallace said to her mother as they were buzzing with curiosity.

She snapped the picture around 9 a.m. Tuesday of the swarm of an estimated 15,000 bees.

"I stay away from them, nope," her son Oliver said.

They never saw anything like it.

"You see it on TV or in the country, but not here in Metairie for sure," Wallace said.

Terry Powers with the New Orleans Beekeepers Association knew exactly why the bees were swarming. According to Powers, it's not unusual to see a swarm like this during this time of year because bees are looking for a new home.

"That's a swarm with scouts out looking for a new location," Powers said after looking at the picture.

During spring and summer months, bees swarm to search for a location to make a new hive so they can reproduce.

"It happens everywhere," he said. "This is how they multiply."

They'll only swarm a spot similar to where they were clustered, like the tree on Veterans Memorial Blvd., temporarily until bee scouts find a new location to build a new hive.

"Maybe an hour or two, up to a couple of days," Powers said.

They'll look for a crack in someone's home or hopefully something more like a hallow tree where they can build a new hive.

It may look concerning, but Powers said it's unlikely they'll sting you.

"It's impressive if you haven't seen it before. If you see it in the air, it's scary, but it's really nothing to be scared of. Bees aren't aggressive, they're defensive," Powers said.

If you see a swarm like this leave it alone or call a beekeeper who can determine if they should be safely moved to a hive.

Powers wants people to remember how essential bees are.

"They're important to the environment," Powers said. "Over half of the food on most people's plates comes from bees."

Just like Powers predicted, the bees clustered on the palm tree didn't stay.

Only about two hours after Wallace snapped the picture, they swarmed away and within a minute were gone onto their new home.

"I came back just now and they're not even there, not one of them," Wallace said.

It's that time of year when honey bees are on the move, so if you see a swarm, you can contact a beekeeper. They'll know whether it's best to safely move the colony. You can report swarms to the Louisiana Beekeepers Association HERE.