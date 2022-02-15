Large fire at Metairie apartment complex

The fire is reportedly at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue.

METAIRIE, La. — A three-alarm fire at a Metairie apartment complex on Pasadena Avenue sent thick smoke into the skyline Tuesday afternoon.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Pasadena. Video from Twitter user KellZ showed a large amount of smoke pouring out into the air at the location.

A source tells Eyewitness News that everyone at the complex was able to safely get out and that no firefighters were injured.