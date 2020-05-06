Large march for JP man fatally shot in encounter with deputies last week

"No justice no peace and we can't have it until Modesto Reyes' family gets justice," said Michelle Charles, a march organizer.

A crowd of a few hundred people gathered and marched on the west bank of Jefferson Parish Thursday afternoon in memory of Modesto Reyes, a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during an encounter with sheriff's deputies last week.

Organizers of the much said that while it was in memory of Reyes and demanding justice in his killing, it was done in sympathy with the marches for George Floyd and other people of color who have died in encounters with law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says that Reyes died after he pointed a gun at a deputy and a video from a TASER camera, observed by an Eyewitness News crew, seemed to show Reyes with guns in his hands as officers fired.

His family and friends don't believe that happened and have said he isn't the type of person who would engage in such behavior.