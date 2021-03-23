Lawsuit claims video shows JPSO shoot 14-year-old in the back after he surrendered

That body camera video, which hasn’t been released, is from a Westwego officer who was assisting the sheriff’s office.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — It’s a federal lawsuit attorney Christopher Murell says is aimed to hold the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office accountable for what happened to Tre’mall McGee a year ago.

“Our clients are not concerned about money. What they care about is justice,” Murell said.

According to the lawsuit, 14-year-old McGee was shot in the back by a Jefferson Parish deputy after fleeing from a stolen car in Westwego on March 20, 2020. The lawsuit claims McGee and another juvenile, who’s also a plaintiff in the case, didn’t know the car was stolen.

“Thank goodness it wasn’t more than one shot because Tre’mall would be dead right now,” Murell said.

The lawsuit claims an officer can be heard on video threatening to shoot. That body camera video, which hasn’t been released, is from a Westwego officer who was assisting the sheriff’s office. Murell has seen the video and says McGee was defenseless while complying with orders when he was shot.

“He was literally laid out on the ground with his nose in the dirt,” Murell said.

McGee’s mom, Tiffany has also seen the video.

“Tre’mall’s mom, when she saw her son shot, went up and hugged the television because she finally saw the truth of what happened,” Murell said.

Eyewitness News interviewed Tiffany McGee back in June.

“Take responsibility on what you did. Look me in my eyes and just give me a good reason on why. You were that scared, you were that much of a coward, of someone laying on the ground unarmed,” McGee said.

The lawsuit also claims officers used excessive force on the other teen, including kicking him in the face. According to the lawsuit, the shooting or any injuries were not mentioned in the initial arrest report. It wasn’t until months later, when attorneys held a news conference, that a supplemental report was added. While JPSO does not comment on pending litigation, Sheriff Joe Lopinto told Eyewitness News back in June that he couldn’t talk about the case because it involved juveniles.

“People are looking for answers. They’re always looking for answers, but we have a process that is in place,” Lopinto said at the time. “I can’t even identify the child, the circumstances behind it or anything.”

This lawsuit does a lot of identifying, which McGee’s family hopes will lead to answers. This lawsuit also points out other cases against the sheriff’s office over the last few years involving excessive force.