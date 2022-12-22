Live @ 11: Jefferson Parish lays out cold weather plan for freezing temps

WWL-TV will stream the press conference live in this story when it begins.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish is preparing for dangerously cold weather to hit our area tonight.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is set to lay out the parish's plans for the incoming winter weather at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 22, at the parish's emergency operations center.

She'll be joined by several other parish leaders who are expected to lay out not just the parish's preparations, but advise residents on how to protect themselves and their homes during this weekend's dangerously cold weather.

This evening, the cold front moves in mainly after sunset, then temperatures begin to drop and winds pickup. Winds could gusts over 40 mph, so make sure you are preparing decorations and tying down and tarps or blankets you put out to protect plants.

Preparation is key as we get to that hard freeze range, low to mid 20s are expected Friday morning. Wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens, so limit time outside. We could get above freezing for a few hours Friday afternoon, though not everyone. Wind chills will stay in the 20s all day Friday.

Another hard freeze Christmas Eve morning and again Christmas morning, through it may not be as bad on the Southshore, more upper 20s. Likely a 4th morning of a hard freeze on the Northshore and Mississippi Monday morning, but likely just near freezing South.