x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Jefferson

Live @ 7 PM: Jefferson Parish update on power outages, hurricane clean up

Watch the press conference live in this story or on WWL-TV's Facebook page
Credit: Connie
Credit: Connie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is scheduled to update residents on the ongoing clean up after Hurricane Zeta hit the area Wednesday.

Power is out for most of the parish on both sides of the river with trees and power lines taken down by the storm's strong wind.

You can watch the press conference live in this story starting around 7 P.M. or on WWL-TV's Facebook page.

RELATED: JP requests to residents: Please stay home, limit use of warm water

RELATED: Race is on to restore power to polling places ahead of Tuesday's election

RELATED: 469,000 buildings without power; Entergy CEO: most will be restored through the weekend

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Oct 15, 2020