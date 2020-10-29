Live @ 7 PM: Jefferson Parish update on power outages, hurricane clean up

Watch the press conference live in this story or on WWL-TV's Facebook page

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is scheduled to update residents on the ongoing clean up after Hurricane Zeta hit the area Wednesday.

Power is out for most of the parish on both sides of the river with trees and power lines taken down by the storm's strong wind.

You can watch the press conference live in this story starting around 7 P.M. or on WWL-TV's Facebook page.

