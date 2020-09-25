Louisiana attorney general investigating case of school that suspended 4th grader over BB gun in virtual class

Ka Mauri Harrison was suspended for six days after he picked up a BB gun his younger brother tripped over and placed it in view of his computer camera.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says he is launching an investigation into whether the state and federal constitutions were violated after a Jefferson Parish fourth grader was suspended from school for handling a BB gun during a virtual class.

Woodmere Elementary student Ka Mauri Harrison was suspended for six days after he picked up a BB gun his younger brother tripped over and placed it in view of his computer’s camera while taking a virtual class.

"You could kind of see a portion of it on the screen for a split second,” Nyron Harrison, his father said.

The Jefferson Parish Public School system said Ka Mauri brandished “what appeared to be a full-sized rifle” during the class. Even after his family said it was a BB gun, a school behavior report said regardless of the type of weapon, the action still violated school policy.

School officials agree that Ku Mauri did not point the gun at the computer, but an attorney for the family said the school system maintains that on-campus policies are in effect for distance learning, despite the family’s protests.

The child was eligible to return to class Thursday after serving the suspension.

An attorney for the Harrison family was not immediately available to comment on the Attorney General's investigation. A day earlier, however, she questioned if the Jefferson Parish Public School System had the right to penalize a student for something in his home.

The Harrison family was asking that Ku Mauri’s suspension be removed from his record. A Jefferson Parish schools spokeswoman on Friday said there was no change in Ku Mauri’s that status.

Landry said he was alarmed by what he called multiple violations of the state and federal constitutions but also “blatant government overreach by the school system.”

“For anyone to conclude that a student’s home is now school property because of connectivity through video conferencing is absurd,” Landry said. “It is ludicrous for this All-American kid to be punished for taking responsible actions just as it is for his parents to be accused of neglect.”

Landry’s office did not specify which violations of either constitution that the school system may have violated.

“My office and I will take a deep dive into all the irreparable harm caused by this egregious incident and take appropriate actions,” Landry added.

The Jefferson Parish Public School System said it does not comment on individual students and their records. It says teachers and administrators are allowed to use “reasonable discipline to keep order.”

Nyron Harrison said he now worries about his son's future after a brief moment from his past.

"This outcome is going to follow him through the rest of his life, and that's what's not allowing me to accept their decision,” he said.

Chelsea Berner Cusimano, an attorney representing the Harrison family said the situation was “grossly mishandled.”

