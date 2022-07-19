The most troubled offenders to be moved from Bridge City, more security added

The announcement comes after the latest breakout ended with one escapee allegedly carjacking and shooting a victim in Uptown New Orleans.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — About two dozen of the most troubled inmates at the Bridge City Youth Center will be moved to a location at the Louisiana State Penitentiary and additional security will be added to the Jefferson Parish facility in an effort to thwart incidents like this weekend's escape from the center that ended in a violent carjacking and shooting, Governor Edwards announced Tuesday.

Edwards also said that additional security would be added to the Bridge City facility that will include services provided by the Department of Corrections, State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Edwards said that the youth moved to the adult state penitentiary in Angola will be housed in a completely separate building located in an area that he described as secure, separate and isolated from adult inmates.

"This is not the perfect or ideal plan, but I do believe that the situation demands an immediate response and these are the best options we currently have," he said.

Edwards said that while at the state penitentiary, the youth would still be seen by the Office of Juvenile Justice and would still receive all of the youth services, including schooling.

There is also a plan to renovate part of a facility in Jetson, where the youth would eventually be moved, but that is a longer term plan.

The Bridge City Youth Center has seen more than two dozen detainees escape since April 2021.

This past weekend six juvenile offenders escaped. Five of them allegedly stole a truck and crashed it into a police cruiser several times before they were apprehended.