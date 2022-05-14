Louisiana has unclaimed cash for 1-of-every-6 residents | Here's how to find yours

According to the treasurer's office, hundreds of people came out Saturday and claimed $427,000 total.

METAIRIE, La. — More than $400,000 went back into the pockets of Louisiana residents at the unclaimed property event at the Lakeside Mall Saturday, with one person getting $48,000.

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder and his staff members hosted the annual event to help Louisiana residents find money they may not know they're owed.

"We've had an unbelievable turnout, including a lot of senior citizens and veterans, who either don't have computers, don't have internet access, or just don't trust the internet and want to speak to someone in person," Schroder said. "This is why we do what we do each year, to let people see us in person working for them."

The money comes from unclaimed payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates and insurance proceeds that get lost in the system.

Schroder says one-in-six Louisiana residents has unclaimed property in the system, with the average claim coming in at $900.

You can search for unclaimed money you're owed any time at www.LACashClaim.org or by calling 888-925-4127.