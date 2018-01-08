METAIRIE -- Brick by brick, Louisiana's first LEGO store is stocking its shelves in the Lakeside mall.

The Lakeside Shopping Center announced that a LEGO Brand Retail Store will open this Fall. The 2,082 sqft. storefront will be the first of it's kind in Louisiana.

LEGO's first store opening in Germany in 2002, today they operate more than 130 stores worldwide.

The LEGO store's announcement coincides with a $10 million renovation project currently underway at the Lakeside Shopping Center.

© 2018 WWL