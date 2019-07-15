Shake Shack opens for business in Metairie this Friday.

The national burger chain will open its first Louisiana location on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on the corner of Severn Avenue.

Two more locations are opening in the area this year, one in downtown New Orleans at Canal Place and one at the Louis Armstrong Airport.

Shake Shack restaurants are known for their burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and frozen custard.

Shake Shack is adding a few local items to its menu, via Haydel’s Bakery. Three “Frozen Custard Concretes” will be added to the menu. The Metairie Mixer will feature vanilla custard, fudge sauce, Haydel's Bakery praline, chocolate toffee, the Shack Attack will have chocolate custard, fudge sauce, Haydel's Bakery chocolate brownie, Mast Brothers dark chocolate chunks and chocolate sprinkles, and the Pie Oh My will have vanilla custard blended with piece of Haydel's Bakery seasonal pie.

Beer from Abita, NOLA Brewing, Dixie and Second Line Brewing will all be available as well.

The first 100 people in line when the doors open at 11 a.m. will receive a free Dirty Coast T-Shirt and Shake Shack swag.

Shake Shack is currently hiring. Apply online at ShackCareers.com