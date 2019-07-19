METAIRIE, La. — The first of three Shake Shack locations in Louisiana opened Friday in Metairie.

Ribbons were cut at 11 a.m. outside the national burger chain's first location in Louisiana on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Severn Avenue.

Lines of people stretched around the building as fans were eager to get their first tastes. The first 100 people through the door got a Shake Shack NOLA shirt and swag bag.

Will Glass, the first person in line, said he had been waiting since 6:30 a.m.

"Hamburgers are my favorite food in the world," Glass said. "I eat them almost every day, but especially on Thursdays. I'm studying the burger science."

Two additional Shake Shack locations are expected to open later this year inside Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Canal Place in Downtown New Orleans.

Shake Shack restaurants are known for their burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and frozen custard.

