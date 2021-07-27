Low vaccination rate leads to COVID-19 surge in Jefferson Parish

The parish is now averaging 289 cases per day with a 14% positivity rate.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish leaders warned residents the Delta variant is very real, and a fourth coronavirus surge is upon us.

The parish is ramping up Coronavirus testing and vaccinations as the number of new cases continues to climb at an alarming rate.

“We’re seeing the highest number of cases in Jefferson Parish, this is the highest amount cases we’ve seen since January when we were dealing with the aftermath of the holiday season,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

Just last month, the parish was averaging about 20 new Covid-19 cases a day with a 2% test positive rate.

The parish is now averaging 289 cases per day with a 14% positivity rate.

Doctors from Ochsner Health and LCMC Health, the regions two largest medical providers, said more than 90% of Covid patients now being admitted to their hospitals are unvaccinated.

“I’ve had to sit down with patients and tell them, while they’re on oxygen, they are positive for Covid and I’ve had more than one patient get very upset and just say, you know I had the chance and I didn’t get vaccinated,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder from LCMC Health said.

“This is very much a predictable and absolutely a preventable disease,” Dr. Yvens Laborde from Ochsner Health said.

Current Covid hotspots in Jefferson Parish include the Grand Lake Estates neighborhood in Kenner, between David Drive and Causeway Boulevard in Metairie, in Terrytown and in the Woodmere neighborhood in Marrero.

Gloria Vereen took a covid test at Harold Donald Park in Westwego. She’s frustrated some of her grandchildren still won’t get the vaccine.

“When I was sitting in there, I called them and said you need to take this shot,” Vereen said. “Oh, maw maw, we don’t need to take no shot, so I don’t know, I really don’t know what to say about our people not taking the shot.”

Gannon Johnson also refused to get vaccinated even after Covid sent him to the hospital last year.

“It’s just too early on for me to be thinking of vaccination, this early,” Johnson said. “It’s too early I think for me personally.”

There have been 916 new cases and 1 death reported in Jefferson Parish since Friday

So far, about 53% of the parish population has gotten at least one shot.

Of that number, about 48% are fully vaccinated.

It’s unclear how long this fourth surge will last, but doctors say the only way the peak to come sooner than later is for more people to get vaccinated and for everyone to continue to mask up indoors

Lee Sheng stopped short of issuing new Coronavirus restrictions such as a mask mandate or a limit on public gatherings.

She said she would follow state guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Here is a list of Covid-19 vaccination sites in Jefferson Parish:

Lakeside Mall (Pfizer):

Every day from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) (Pfizer and J&J):

Every day at Baggage Claim Doors 1&2 from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Harold McDonald Sr. Park (Pfizer and J&J):

Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

900 Drake Ave., Westwego, LA 70094

Ochsner Westbank Medical Office (Pfizer):

Tuesday, July 27 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

120 Ochsner Blvd., Suite 130, Gretna, LA 70056

Ochsner Westbank Medical Office (Pfizer):

Wednesday, July 28 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

120 Ochsner Blvd., Suite 130, Gretna, LA 70056