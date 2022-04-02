Several arrested in organized mail thefts in Jefferson Parish

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday that residents should avoid using blue mail collection boxes due to recent thefts.

The sheriff’s office says detectives believe several groups are working independently using stolen keys to open the collection boxes seen commonly outside post offices and other locations including cluster boxes at apartment complexes.

Authorities say nearly a dozen people are in custody and more arrests are expected in connection to the mail thefts.

The JPSO says residents should check cluster boxes daily and drop off any mail with checks, personal information, or anything else of value inside the post office rather than the boxes outside.

“The increase in mail thefts has also resulted in an increase in fraudulent check schemes,” the sheriff’s office said. “We would also like to remind everyone to not to respond to advertisements offering ‘quick cash’ by cashing checks or providing account information for monetary transfers from unknown or unfamiliar sources.”

The JPSO did not share any additional details about those arrested.

The sheriff’s office has partnered with the US Postal Inspection Service to investigate the thefts. If anyone believes their mail has been stolen or has any information about mail theft activity, they are encouraged to report it to Postal Inspectors by calling 877-876-2455 or visiting www.uspis.gov/report.