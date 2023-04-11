Maintenance man found fatally shot outside Kenner home, vehicle wanted

Lawrence Herr from Metairie, La., was found lying in a driveway on Georgetown Drive with a gunshot wound shortly after 11 a.m.

KENNER, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help after a maintenance man was found fatally shot in Kenner on Monday morning.

The Kenner Police Department said Lawrence Herr from Metairie, La., was found lying in a driveway on Georgetown Drive with a gunshot wound shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. Herr was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Herr was a maintenance man doing repairs to the home where he was found.

Investigators released photos of a "vehicle of interest" that could be connected to the killing. The car is described as a silver Mercedes sedan that could have been in the area between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Kenner police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any details about the car.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111. Crime tips can also be submitted to the Kenner Police Department website.

