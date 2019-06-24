GRETNA, La. — A man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed three children and his girlfriend with a hammer in Terrytown.

Terrance Leonard, 34, is accused of killing 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son and 9-year-old niece on March 6 in Terrytown.

He's also accused of attacking a 12-year-old daughter of Riley's who survived.

Authorities at the time said the children were attacked in bed as they slept and their mother was not home. Then he attacked Riley when she returned, investigators have said.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said Thursday that a grand jury had indicted Leonard with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Connick added that he will pursue the death penalty if Leonard is convicted.

"After consulting with my staff and receiving input from the victims' families, I have decided that my office will seek the death penalty," Connick said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.