Jefferson

Man arrested for fatal Metairie hit & run wasn't insured

Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

METAIRIE, La. — Police officers have arrested a man in connection with a Metairie hit and run that killed a man on March 18, a police statement said.

59-year-old Edward Williams of Metairie was driving without insurance and left the scene of the accident that killed 53-year-old Roger Williams, also from Metairie.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a felony hit and run charge, as well as driving without insurance.

The Louisiana State Police statement announcing the Friday arrest did not say if the victim and the man arrested were related; they share a last name.

Roger Williams was killed on March 18 in the hit-and-run crash, according to state police. Investigators began working to find out who killed Roger and why immediately after the accident, the statement said.

Police say just before 8 p.m., Rogers was walking near the intersection of Airline Highway and Elm Street when a car heading northbound hit him.

Rogers was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. It's unclear if Williams was intoxicated at the time of the crash, as a standard toxicology report was ordered by investigators.

"Whoever commits the crime of hit-and-run driving when death or serious bodily injury is a result can be fined up to five thousand dollars, imprisoned with or without hard labor up to ten years, or both," an LSP statement said. "Pedestrians are urged to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes."

