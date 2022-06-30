JPSO: Man carjacked at stoplight in Old Metairie

The stolen vehicle was later found by the NOPD in the 600 block of Toledano Street in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an evening rush hour carjacking at a busy intersection in Old Metairie.

JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde confirms a man was waiting at a traffic light at Orpheum Street and Metairie Road around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when a suspect with a gun walked up and demanded his vehicle.

The driver gave up his car and the gunman drove off into New Orleans.

The stolen vehicle was later found by the NOPD in the 600 block of Toledano Street in the Irish Channel neighborhood.